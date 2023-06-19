Serious financial turmoil has led to a prominent California theater troupe to cancel its 2023-24 show schedule and begin laying off members of its staff.

The Center Theatre Group announced last week it would be canceling its upcoming shows due to budgetary shortfalls and now the future of the troupe’s main performance hall is in question.

The Mark Taper Forum has played host to the theater group’s biggest productions, but its doors will be shuttered through at least the remainder of the planned theater schedule.

Meghan Pressman, CEO and managing director of Center Theatre Group, told the Los Angeles Times that the troupe’s annual budget varies between $55 million and $70 million, but this year’s budget had a shortfall of more than $12 million.

She said ticket sales and corporate donations are all down from pre-pandemic numbers.

In addition to the Taper Forum, CTG operates the Ahmanson Theatre in downtown L.A. and the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Officials say those two theaters will remain open.

Last week, CTG announced it would be laying off about 10% of its staff while shows are paused.

The financial turmoil facing L.A.’s most well-known theater groups is not unique and is part of a nationwide trend of theaters either being put on prolonged pauses or closing down entirely, according to the Times.