It has been 30 years since the 1992 L.A. riots, the week of chaos that broke out after four Los Angeles Police Department officers were acquitted in the beating of Rodney King, an unarmed Black man.

Thousands of people were injured and dozens died during the violence.

L.A. Mayor Garcetti spoke at an event Friday to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the civil unrest.

“The events that we commemorate today might seem like distant things in our rearview mirror, but to the families who lost someone, to the children of business owners who still haven’t slept a single good night since then, to the communities that have moved on without being moved up, the anger and the grief that exploded 30 years ago are still very real and present in trauma here today,” the mayor said.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 29, 2022.