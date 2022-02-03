Married couple arrested in Thousand Oaks hotel robbery of man they met online

Cameron and Jonathan Perez are seen in photos released by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Feb. 1, 2022.

A married couple has been arrested in the robbery and battery of a man at a Thousand Oaks hotel, police said Tuesday.

It all started when the wife, 22-year-old Cameron Perez, met the victim online on a site where “males meet females who are interested in finding someone to provide them financial support,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The two arranged to meet Dec. 24, 2021 at a Thousand Oaks hotel, where they spent some time together before the husband arrived at the room.

The husband, 22-year-old Jonathan Perez, “proceeded to use a weapon to batter the victim before taking a large sum of money and property from the victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The couple then fled together from the hotel.

Detectives later identified Cameron and Jonathan Perez as suspects in the robbery and found out that they were in the city of San Ramon in Northern California.

San Ramon police found the suspects’ vehicle at a local hotel in their jurisdiction and took the couple into custody on Jan. 27.

Police said Jonathan Perez had a loaded firearm on him when he was contacted by officers.

Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy and booked into the Contra Costa County Jail.

“The Sheriff’s Office would like remind people of the dangers of meeting and engaging with subjects via these types of internet-based arrangement sites,” officials said in announcing the arrests. “Often times these subjects are not who they claim to be and are looking to victimize individuals.”