Martindale Fire burns 200+ acres in Angeles National Forest; Evacuation orders remain in place

Fire officials are expected to reevaluate evacuation orders Tuesday morning after crews appeared to get the upper hand on a wildfire that burned more than 200 acres when it sparked in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Martindale Fire, started northeast of Santa Clarita at about 2:51 p.m. in the 34500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s incident information website.

The fire had exploded to 200 acres in less than 30 minutes but was 20% contained by Monday evening.

A mandatory evacuation order was issued for about 12 homes located along Bouquet Canyon Road from Bouquet Reservoir Dam south to mile marker 11.5.

An evacuation warning was in effect for residents from mile marker 11.5 to the Texas Canyon Ranger Station.

A fire official was encouraged by the direction the fire was burning Monday afternoon.

“It had a very rapid rate of spread … but the good thing is it moved away from structures in Bouquet Canyon,” U.S. Forest Service Battalion Chief Senaca Smith said.

The fire was burning in a remote area of the Angeles National Forest between Santa Clarita and the Antelope Valley.

Bouquet Canyon Road was shut down between Vasquez Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads.

Evacuees in need of Red Cross assistance were advised to call 800-675-5799.

Officials are concerned that weather conditions will lead to increased fire danger Tuesday.

Forecasters are calling for warmer temperatures and lower humidity the next few days. A heat advisory is in effect through Thursday evening.

The Martindale Fire is about 20 miles from the northern edge of the 178-square-mile Bobcat Fire, which is 62% contained.