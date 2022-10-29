It was no trick or treat when employees of a Spirit Halloween pop-up store in Jurupa Valley were robbed at gunpoint late Friday night.

Two masked men wearing dark-colored hoodies and carrying handguns walked into the store in the 6300 block of Pats Ranch Road around 11:00 p.m. and demanded money, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, the robbers fled on foot.

No one was hurt.

Officers interviewed more than 20 people who witnessed the robbery, however, the robbers remained at large Saturday morning.