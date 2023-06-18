Cameras captured the moment a crew of masked smash-and-grab burglars ransacked two Northridge businesses before escaping, leaving the owners devastated.

The targeted businesses — The Pisco Sour Market and Modern Barber Room — were located in the same shopping complex and were broken into on June 15 around 4 a.m.

The owner of Modern Barber Room said the thieves appeared to know exactly what they were doing and believes the group has done this before.

Surveillance video captured at least eight thieves smashing through the barber shop’s front glass doors using what appeared to be a chainsaw before storming inside.

Surveillance video of a group of smash-and-grab thieves ransacking Modern Barber Room on June 15, 2023. (Modern Barber Room)

The owner, who did not want to be identified, tells KTLA the thieves were seen rummaging around quickly and grabbing whatever they could get their hands on before getting away.

“They pretty much broke the front door and immediately started taking a saw to the ATM,” the owner said. “They took the cash from the ATM and broke the register, started ransacking all the stations, taking all the barbers’ equipment and tip money and a bunch of other valuable stuff we have inside the shop.”

Cathay Palomino, the owner of The Pisco Sour Market, said the suspects broke in, stole money from the register and ATM and got away, all within a matter of minutes.

Surveillance video of a group of smash-and-grab thieves ransacking The Pisco Sour Market on June 15, 2023. (The Pisco Sour Market)

“Honestly, I was very sad because I work every day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and for somebody to come and take out everything, I was very, very sad,” said Palomino. “But I need to be strong because life continues and I need to work. I need to take care of my daughter.”

Both business owners have reported the break-ins to police and handed over surveillance video as authorities work to identify the thieves.

Palomino said she’ll be improving her security system while removing any valuables at the end of the work day.

Surveillance video of a group of smash-and-grab thieves ransacking Modern Barber Room on June 15, 2023. (Modern Barber Room)

Both victims are worried, however, that if the group isn’t caught soon, more small business owners will be targeted and devastated.

“I’m disappointed that small businesses are being affected like this,” said the barber shop owner. “We work very hard. We try to provide good service and take care of people and do good. To get treated like this, it throws you off.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.