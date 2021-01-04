Maskless protesters harass customers, employees after storming Century City mall and supermarket

A group of anti-maskers was captured on video storming through a grocery store and the Westfield Century City mall Sunday in protest of COVID-19 health mandates, at times harassing employees and customers.

Videos on social media showed the group without masks walking through a Ralphs grocery store and arguing with customers. In one video, a man can be seen rejecting an offer of a mask, stating, “I don’t need that; I don’t wear masks.”

One man said he tested negative and called a customer at the grocery store a “mask Nazi.” An unmasked woman tried to ram her shopping cart into a masked man, claiming that he hit her, and was later seen kicking the man in a checkout line.

Related Content Police respond as maskless protesters force their way into Erewhon Market in Fairfax

“Come on, patriots, show him what’s up,” she could be heard saying on the video.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Today, a group of anti-maskers protested at Ralph’s and the Century City shopping mall. Lots of angry confrontations with customers and a few physical altercations.



Thread pic.twitter.com/cS0YAR2CiH — Samuel Braslow (@SamBraslow) January 4, 2021

A group of anti-maskers did maskless shopping today at a Ralph’s and the Westfield Century City Mall. They got into some verbal altercations w/ store employees and there were a couple of physical altercations as well. Here, they tried to push open the doors of a Steve Madden. pic.twitter.com/njIYPaFMNJ — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 4, 2021