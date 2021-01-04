Maskless protesters harass customers, employees after storming Century City mall and supermarket

A group of anti-maskers was captured on video storming through a grocery store and the Westfield Century City mall Sunday in protest of COVID-19 health mandates, at times harassing employees and customers.
Videos on social media showed the group without masks walking through a Ralphs grocery store and arguing with customers. In one video, a man can be seen rejecting an offer of a mask, stating, “I don’t need that; I don’t wear masks.”
One man said he tested negative and called a customer at the grocery store a “mask Nazi.” An unmasked woman tried to ram her shopping cart into a masked man, claiming that he hit her, and was later seen kicking the man in a checkout line.
“Come on, patriots, show him what’s up,” she could be heard saying on the video.
