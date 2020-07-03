Masks and gloves now required at L.A. County gyms and fitness centers at all times

A man wears a mask while working out at a gym in Los Angeles, on June 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Gymgoers in Los Angeles County now have to wear face coverings and gloves the entire time they’re at fitness facilities, health officials announced Wednesday.

“Patrons must be warned to only do exercises to the extent they can breathe comfortably while wearing a face covering over both their nose and mouth at all times,” the L.A. County Department of Public Health said.

People won’t have to wear face coverings while at gym pools or showers, county officials added.

Face masks or coverings with one-way valves are not allowed, since they allow for respiratory droplets to escape.

The new requirements came as the county and state saw a surge in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations that prompted Gov. Gavin Newsom to reverse course on California’s economic reopening, ordering 19 counties —including L.A.— to close indoor operations at restaurants, restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and several other sectors.

While fitness centers can remain open statewide as of Thursday, public health officials have updated their requirements for reopening the facilities and required all gyms to post signs notifying clients about the new rules.

Previously under county guidelines, only staff and trainers were required to wear face coverings at all times. But several gyms across the L.A. County were asking patrons to wear face coverings when they come in.

Those who are working out outdoors are not required to wear masks. That includes while swimming, walking, hiking, bicycling or running.

L.A. County had recorded 107,667 coronavirus infections and 3,454 deaths attributed to the respiratory illness as of Thursday.