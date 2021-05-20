Mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium set to close Thursday

The mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium, the largest in Los Angeles, will stop operations Thursday as the city shifts gears, aiming to disperse access and availability in other ways.

Since transitioning from coronavirus testing to vaccines earlier this year, the site has administered more than 430,000 doses.

And while there has been some concern about the closure, Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city is actually taking several steps to expand vaccine access, including extending hours at the nine remaining city-run sites, offering more appointment-free options, and adding doses to mobile clinics.

KTLA’s Carlos Herrera reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on May 20, 2021.