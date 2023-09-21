A would-be robber was shot while trying to steal from employees and customers of a massage parlor in Riverside Wednesday night, authorities said.

At about 9:45 p.m., two robbers entered a massage business in the 10400 block of Magnolia Avenue, according to Officer Ryan Railsback of the Riverside Police Department.

The pair tried to rob employees and customers, but one patron opened fire, hitting one of the thieves, Railsback said. A handgun could be seen in the parking lot just outside the parlor’s entrance.

The two then fled, though the wounded robber was found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The other robber is still outstanding, police said.

No injuries were reported at the business.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.