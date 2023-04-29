A masseuse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a patient at a Riverside clinic. Police are now searching for additional victims.

The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Jungsik Mo from Anaheim Hills by the Riverside Police Department.

Mo works as a masseuse at the Healing Tree Acupuncture & Wellness Center located on the 3900 block of Jackson Street. Detectives investigated a sexual assault that reportedly took place at the clinic which is also owned by Mo’s wife, police said.

On April 24, Mo was taken into custody in Riverside and later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for sexual assault violations. He was released on $75,000 bail.

Authorities discovered Mo did not have a valid license to operate as a masseuse. The couple also owns another location in Fullerton called Haim Healing Center.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims who sought treatment at the Riverside center, but have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation can contact SACA Detective Edward Vazquez at 951-353-7136 or email EVazquez@RiversideCA.gov. Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov, or through the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.