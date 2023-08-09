Fire crews are battling a massive brush fire in Riverside County on Wednesday.

The Rock Fire is burning just east of Lake Perris and was first reported at 75 acres and burning at a dangerous rate of spread around 2:35 p.m., according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

By 4 p.m., the flames grew to around 106 acres and by 5 p.m., the blaze had expanded to 150 acres and still growing.

Fire crews battling the massive Rock Fire in Perris on August 9, 2023. (CAL FIRE)

Sky5 video shows flames and heavy smoke covering a brush area and hillside. A large burn scar can be seen on the hillside.

Firefighters and air tankers are responding to the scene and are working to extinguish the flames. It’s unclear what ignited the fire.

This developing story will be updated.