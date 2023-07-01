A large fire engulfed a commercial building in South Central Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, more than 80 firefighters were dispatched to the Best Bargain discount store on South Broadway near West 41st Place around 2:30 a.m. to combat the blaze, which started on the roof of the store and quickly spread inside.

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in South Central Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in South Central Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in South Central Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

A large fire engulfed a commercial building in South Central Los Angeles early Saturday morning. (KTLA)

It took an hour and a half for fire crews to contain the blaze, but due to potential signs of structural collapse, firefighters were unable to immediately target hot spots in the interior of the building.

No injuries were reported.