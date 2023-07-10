A massive fire erupted at a commercial building in the city of Paramount early Monday morning.

The blaze erupted around 12:40 a.m. at the single-story building in the 7500 block of East Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeled Fire Department.

A 3-alarm fire erupted in Paramount on July 10, 2023. (KTLA)

Firefighters arrived at the three-alarm fire to find flames burning through the roof of the structure.

Crews were forced to battle the flames in a defensive mode, the Fire Department stated.

It appeared a portion of the structure was at risk of collapse.

Sky5 was over the scene around 5 a.m. and the roof over a large portion of the building was gone.

Small fires were still burning inside the building but the situation appeared to be under control.

There was no immediate word on any injures as a result of the blaze.