A massive overnight fire destroyed a decades-old yacht club in Marina del Rey.

Firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. Monday to a structure fire at the California Yacht Club in the 4400 block of Admiralty Way.

Heavy smoke and fire were seen from the two-story commercial building as the first crews arrived.

A second-alarm blaze was declared to dispatch more firefighters to the scene, Los Angeles County Fire Department PIO Fred Fielding said.

Two male firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

The firefighters suffered moderate injuries and were taken to a local hospital, Fielding said.

Both are expected to be OK, the Fire Department said in an update.

Former owner Steve Hathaway said the yacht club had been his home for decades and that his father helped build it in the 60s.

“It’s been a home for so many people … we just are so heartbroken right now,” Hathaway said.

The fire was extinguished shortly before 1:30 a.m.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.