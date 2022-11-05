A massive fire destroyed an apartment building in South Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 2022. (OC Hawk)

A massive fire destroyed an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night.

The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of smoke poured out from the upper stories.

Authorities believe the blaze first ignited from a vehicle parked nearby.

A massive fire destroyed an apartment building in South Los Angeles on Nov. 4, 2022. (OC Hawk)

Firefighters were seen heavily dousing the scorched vehicle as flames continued simmering inside.

No injuries were reported during the fire and it’s unclear how many residents have been displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.