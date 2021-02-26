Massive industrial complex fire burns structures, buses in Compton area

A massive fire at an industrial complex engulfed several structures and burned multiple buses in Compton Friday morning.

The fire is burning near the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and East Weber Avenue.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several fire trucks surrounding the fire shortly after 5 a.m.

Some apartment buildings are located several blocks away but no evacuations had been ordered, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said.

No details about the cause or any possible injuries resulting from the fire were immediately available.

