One person is dead and two others are in critical condition after a fire raged through a home in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at a one-story, single-family home in the 700 block of South Street Louis Street near Hollenbeck Park shortly before 4:30 a.m.

Arriving firefighters found the home fully engulfed and were initially forced into a defensive mode, a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert stated.

It took more than 50 firefighters 25 minutes to finally extinguish the flames.

Crews determined that five people had been inside the home at the time of the fire.

One person, who made it out of the home and was located on a porch, was “beyond medical help and determined deceased on scene,” the news alert stated.

Two patients were pulled out of the fire and transported in critical condition, according to the Fire Department.

Two other occupants were found outside the home and were being evaluated for any possible injuries.

No ages or genders for the victims were immediately released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.