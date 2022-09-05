Fire crews in Los Angeles battled a raging fire that burned through several commercial buildings in Boyle Heights Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 11th Street.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed intense flames burning through the roof of the buildings as heavy smoke billowed into the sky.

Firefighters initially entered one of the buildings but were forced to retreat into a defensive mode, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The fire erupted amid an oppressive heat wave that sent temperatures soaring toward triple digits in Los Angeles Monday.

“These firefighters, with the heat out today, are going to be extremely exhausted. Much quicker than normal,” LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange said.

Over 125 firefighters were deployed to fight the fire.

“That enables us to hopefully change out personnel enough to not have any exhaustion type injuries,” Prange said.

It appeared that as many as five structures were involved in the fire.

The buildings did not appear to be occupied when the fire broke out and crews had not encountered anyone in need of medical attention, Prange said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Boyle Heights Structure Fire. Sept. 5, 2022 (KTLA)