A large fire burning at a UPS facility in Lancaster was extinguished Monday morning by Los Angeles County firefighters.

About 70 firefighters responded to 290 W. Avenue L for a report of a commercial fire just after 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Large plumes of black smoke were visible for miles throughout the Antelope Valley.

“The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers,” Fire Department officials said.

By about 10:05 a.m. the fire was knocked down.

No injuries were reported, but the facility was severely damaged and several UPS vehicle were destroyed. UPS said that customers whose packages were impacted will be contacted.

“We are notifying our customers who were impacted. Concerned customers can track their package on UPS.com or with UPS My Choice,” the company said.

Motorists were asked to avoid Avenue L and Sierra Highway for the next few hours, as some roads are closed during the cleanup.