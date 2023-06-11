A four-alarm fire broke out and destroyed a construction site in San Gabriel early Sunday morning. 

Firefighters were dispatched to the 400 block of East Valley Boulevard around 3:30 a.m., according to a Verdugo Fire Department spokesperson. 

At least 90 firefighters were seen fighting the blaze, which forced the evacuation of two nearby buildings. 

  • A four-alarm fire broke out at a construction site in San Gabriel early Sunday morning. (Citizen App)
The fire burned for about two hours and damaged power lines in the area, but fire crews appeared to have had the blaze under control by 6 a.m. 

What caused the fire is yet to be determined. 