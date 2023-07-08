A massive landslide has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in a Los Angeles County neighborhood late Saturday night.

At least 12 homes were evacuated in Rolling Hills Estates along Peartree Lane next to the canyon area, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn was at the scene and said local sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling the area overnight.

A massive landslide has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in the Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood on July 8, 2023. (L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn)

A massive landslide has forced the evacuation of dozens of homes in the Rolling Hills Estates neighborhood on July 8, 2023. (L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn)

“Had the chance to speak to residents who are being evacuated,” Hahn said. “Everyone is safe but right now these homes are too unstable to enter.”

It’s unclear what initially caused the landslide. No injuries were reported so far.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and all residents were evacuated from the area.

“I’ve already spoken with our Public Works Director Mark Pastrella and are offering the city and our residents our full support,” Hahn said.

Details remain limited on this developing story.