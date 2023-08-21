In the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary, some residents in the San Bernardino Mountain were still stranded after a massive mudslide barreled down the hillside, burying cars and sweeping away everything else in its path.

While first responders told KTLA’s Chip Yost that they have no confirmed reports of anyone missing after the mudslide, they said they are still making their way into many of these areas to check on residents and make sure everyone is accounted for.

The communities of Forest Falls, Oak Glen and Seven Oaks on the east side of the San Bernardino mountains were hit hard by the first tropical storm to hit California in 83 years. Some areas received more than six inches of rain during the storm.

As the cleanup gets underway, miles of roads are still closed to many who live there.

“I don’t know that we’re ever going to recover from this,” Kyle McLaughlin, whose family owns a restaurant in Oak Glen, told KTLA on Monday while surveying the damage.

No stranger to storms and the concerns that come with them in a burn scar, Oak Glen resident Trina Delgado said she didn’t evacuate, but as the rain came down harder and harder, she was prepared to flee to higher ground.

“This is the worst one I’ve ever seen…even compared to our snow and some of our rains,” she said.

The mud and debris flow that swept through the region was so strong that at least two mobile homes were carried away like boats on a river.

In one of the mobile homes that got swept away, a resident inside was carried away with it. In the other, firefighters said that resident climbed onto the roof of their home.

“The resident was able to ride on the roof of the mobile home until it eventually came to rest, and she was able to find safety on higher ground,” Eric Sherwin, with the San Bernadino County Fire Department, said. “That is something that we typically see on the TV, but don’t witness firsthand, but that did take place last night.”

In Forest Falls, video captured the fast-moving wall of mud and boulders force a group of firefighters to turn and run for safety.

A fast-moving mud and debris flow has closed Oak Glen Road at Pendleton on Aug. 20, 2023. (Inland News)

Video captured a massive mudslide in Forest Falls that temporarily trapped firefighters at the station on Aug. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Mudslide damage in Seven Oaks, California from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Mudslide damage in Seven Oaks, California from Tropical Storm Hilary on Aug. 21, 2023. (KTLA)

Fortunately, no injuries or deaths have been reported, but recovery for these communities will likely take years.

As of Monday evening, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department lifted evacuation orders for residents in the El Dorado and Apple Fire burn scars, but residents in Seven Oaks and on Oak Glen Road are still under a shelter in place order.