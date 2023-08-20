Firefighters in San Bernardino County found themselves running to safety after encountering a massive, boulder-filled mudslide barreling towards them Sunday as heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary battered the area.

KTLA learned that crews at Fire Station 99 in the Forest Falls area heard a loud noise that they went to check out.

Video then shows the fast-moving debris field racing down the hill, taking out trees and anything in its path as crew members turn and run back down the rocky terrain to safety.

Video captured a massive mudslide in Forest Falls that temporarily trapped firefighters at the station on Aug. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Firefighters seen running from a massive mudslide in Forest Falls brought on by heavy rains on Aug. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Fortunately, no one was injured but the mudslide, which can be seen winding its way down the hillside and across the road stranded firefighters at the station until the road can be cleared.