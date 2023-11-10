A massive Pacific storm system currently churning off the coast of Alaska is poised to bring measurable rain to Southern California next week and snow to the mountains.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say the storm will spin slowly toward the California coast over the next several days.

Through this weekend and early next week, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures, mild, but “things will change very drastically and quickly,” says KTLA weather anchor Kaj Goldberg.

Meteorologists say a large Pacific storm system will bring measurable rain to Southern California next week. Nov. 10, 2023.

“The rain arrives Wednesday afternoon and evening, and will continue on Thursday and Friday and possibly into Saturday morning,” he says.

The NWS is forecasting one to three inches of rain at lower elevations in the Los Angeles area.

Snow is possible at or above 7,000 feet, which means ski resort base areas will likely see rain, Goldberg says.