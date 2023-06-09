View of Lunada Bay at sunset in Palos Verdes Estates, California. (Getty Images)

Officials are monitoring a massive sewage spill near the Lunada Bay beach area in Palos Verdes Estates on Friday night.

A public health warning was issued after approximately 30,000 gallons of raw sewage was released into the waters, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Initially, closures were in effect for 3 ⁄ 4 miles both north and south of the Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay.

Health officials removed all closure notices on Friday night after determining the spilled sewage was absorbed into a dry creek bed and did not reach the ocean.

The massive leak was caused by a blocked main line at 6850 Faircove Drive in Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said.

The blockage sent sewage discharging into Windport Canyon Creek which leads to Aqua Amarga Creek before ending at Lunada Bay.

Closures from a sewage spill are in effect for 3 ⁄ 4 miles both north and south of the Aqua Amarga Creek opening into Lunada Bay on June 9, 2023. (L.A. County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division)

Although the ocean waters were not affected, health officials are still advising the public to avoid any contact with standing water in the Agua Amarga Creek and Windport Canyon Creek beds on the Lunada Canyon Trail.

To view a map of affected areas and for the most up-to-date closure information, visit the L.A. County Department of Public Health’s website.