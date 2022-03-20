A world record-breaking Lego model of SoFi Stadium has been assembled at Legoland in Carlsbad.

The massive stadium replica was put together by a team of 25 Master Model Builders over more than 6,000 hours of work. The Lego SoFi Stadium is more than 30 feet long and 15 feet wide is made up of more than half a million Lego bricks.

It’s believed to be the largest Lego stadium model in the world, Legoland representatives said.

The world record Lego structure can be found at the Miniland U.S.A section of Legoland California Resort, which already featured Southern California attractions like Griffith Observatory and Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

The SoFi Lego model was assembled in parts and assembled on site over the span of several days, Legoland said.

The field of the Lego stadium features members of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. The Lego SoFi Stadium will open to the public next week and L.A. Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald will visit the park for the opening.