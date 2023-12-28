Residents and beachgoers are being warned about the dangers of a massive swell that is expected to reach its peak along the Southern California coastline Thursday.

The high surf and flooding dangers are of particular concern in Ventura County and at Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes beaches in Los Angeles County, according to the National Weather Service.

Waves of 10 to 15 feet with sets to 20 feet are expected along the Ventura County coast. A high surf warning and coastal flood warning are in effect from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

“Most dangerous conditions are expected later today (Thursday),” KTLA’s Omar Lewis said.

Beachgoers are being urged to use caution as high surf hits the Southern California Coast Thursday. (National Weather Service Los Angeles)

Surf near Point Conception and Hermosa, Manhattan and Palos Verdes beaches will reach 7 to 12 feet with sets between 15 and 20 feet, according to the Weather Service.

“We’re all excited,” said Manhattan Beach resident Ruby Thompson, who will probably stay out of the water. “If you go under the waves at 15 to 18 feet you’re going to be ragdolled,” she said.

The Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory and a high surf advisory in Los Angeles County from 4 a.m. Thursday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

High surf and coastal flood advisories will also in place for Orange County through Monday.

“Rip current risk will be really high as a result of this Incredible swell that we are tracking just offshore,” KTLA’s Kirk Hawkins said.

The Weather Service urged beachgoers to be cautious.

Remain out of the water due to life-threatening rip currents

Prepare for significant seawater flooding

Significant beach erosion expected

High tide is expected around 9 a.m. Thursday with above-average surf continuing through the weekend.