A tree is seen after toppling onto a home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood on Dec. 18, 2022. (KTLA)

Some Hollywood Hills residents were left with a big mess to clean up Monday after a massive tree toppled and crashed overnight.

The incident occurred late Sunday night in the 2800 block of Nichols Canyon Place.

Video showed the tree hit the roof of at least one home and may have also damaged a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

Officials did not provide any immediate word on what may have caused the tree to fall.

There did not appear to be any injuries resulting from the incident.