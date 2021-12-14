Massive tree topples onto Ontario apartment complex

Pouring rain and harsh winds knocked down many branches and leaves across Ontario Tuesday, but one massive 100-year-old tree came crashing down right into an apartment complex.
Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 14, 2021.
