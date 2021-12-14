Massive tree topples onto Ontario apartment complex

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pouring rain and harsh winds knocked down many branches and leaves across Ontario Tuesday, but one massive 100-year-old tree came crashing down right into an apartment complex.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News