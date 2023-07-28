A massive water main break is flooding a neighborhood in Sherman Oaks on Friday afternoon.

Calls reporting the flood on the 5100 block of Matilija Avenue came in around 3:24 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video shows the intersection of a neighborhood completely flooded with a running stream of water flowing down the road.

Moments after Sky5 arrived, a fire hydrant appeared to have burst, creating a forceful geyser that continues pouring water down the street to Riverside Drive.

The water is spraying at about 6-8 feet in height and the asphalt underneath appears completely destroyed.

Fire crews are working to shut down the water main. No water appears to have reached any nearby homes yet, but that could change.

It’s unclear what caused the main to break.

SKy5 is overhead. This developing story will be updated.