A massive water main break shut off water service to residents in Calabasas on Saturday afternoon.

Residents in the Vista Pointe and Westridge areas will be out of water service for the next 10-12 hours, according to Calabasas city officials.

Video from the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District shows the 14-inch water main burst gushing streams high into the air.

Crews responded to the area near Parkway Calabasas and Park Entrada for immediate repair work.

Lanes on Parkway Calabasas were initially closed but have since reopened in both directions, officials said.

The Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center will be open until 10 p.m. Saturday night for restroom and shower use. Proof of residency is required for access, officials said.

“A big mess out there with a water main break,” the city Tweeted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time as crews continue working to repair the break.