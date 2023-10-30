Fire crews are battling a fast-moving wildfire fueled by Santa Ana winds in Riverside County that is threatening homes and has prompted evacuation orders and warnings.

The Highlands Fire, which began at Highlands and Aguanga roads in the small town of Aguanga, was first reported at around 12:30 p.m. and was estimated to be around 30 acres.

By 4:30 p.m., officials said the blaze had spread to 325 acres and was threatening homes, prompting evacuation orders for the following areas:

South of Sage and Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

Crews battle the wind-driven Highland Fire in Riverside County. Oct. 30, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

An evacuation warning was also issued for the following areas:

East of Vail Lake Resort

West of Shirley Way

North of David Street

South of Pueblo Road and Exa Ely Road

A care and reception center has been set up at Great Oak High School, located at 32555 Deer Hollow Way in Temecula. Residents evacuating large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter, located at 581 S. Grand Avenue in San Jacinto.

KTLA’s Shelby Nelson is working to confirm that flames jumped Highway 371 near the intersection of State Route 79.

A searchable map of the evacuation area can be found by following this link.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.