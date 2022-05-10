Police documents revealed details of an alleged sexual assault against a Mater Dei High School football player by his own teammates that occurred in August.

The documents were obtained by the Los Angeles Times and said the incident occurred two weeks after the student started attending the private school in Santa Ana, according to the newspaper.

Although the student wasn’t physically hurt in the attack, the documents stated that he was suffering from anxiety and left the school a short time later, the Times reported.

