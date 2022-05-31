Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana closed its campus for the rest of the week after receiving a “credible threat” Tuesday, schools officials said.

School officials said in a statement to parents and students Tuesday that they learned of a credible threat to the campus and contacted police.

“Safety and sweep protocols were implemented,” the statement reads. “ We acknowledge the alarming nature of this message; however, we at Mater Dei take all threats made to the school seriously.”

The statement adds that the decision to close the campus and cancel all campus activities until June 3 was made in consultation with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Orange, and as the Santa Ana Police Department continues its investigation.

The department told KTLA that the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to students or to the school as a whole; rather it appears to be involving a former employee, according to Santa Ana Police. There is no threat of a shooting, the department added.

The school said its working to develop online education options for the last days of instruction for the academic year and for next week’s finals schedule. Parents and students will be notified of these plans within the next day.

“We are committed to providing timely updates and appreciate the parents’ and students’ understanding as we work diligently to ensure the safety of our community at all times,” the school said.