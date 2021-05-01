May Day march to take place in downtown L.A.

The annual May Day march is set to take place Saturday in Los Angeles, with organizers demanding labor protections and the passage of legislation to help employees and create a path for citizenship for millions of workers.

The march is set to begin 10 a.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park and lead to L.A. City Hall, while a caravan makes its way around the downtown area, according to the Los Angeles May Day Coalition.

The demonstration is also meant to honor those who died of COVID-19.

