Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed residents on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Friday, a day after he ordered Angelenos to only leave their homes for essentials.

The mayor has been giving daily briefings over the past week — now held remotely without media dialing in by phone to heed social distancing rules — as the city fights to contain the virus’ spread.

As of Friday there are 139 cases within L.A., nearly half the 292 countywide, according to health officials, who expect the number to keep climbing over the next few months.

On Thursday, Garcetti announced the closure of all businesses deemed non-essential and told residents to stay at home as much as possible. The ordered was soon followed by a similar statewide directive from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Garcetti used his address Wednesday to respond to concerns about the city’s homeless population amid the outbreak, pledging to convert 42 recreation centers across the city into temporary housing for 6,000 people. He also said the city would stop requiring encampments and tents to be taken down during the day.

In Tuesday’s briefing Garcetti focused on financial relief the city is offering businesses, and in Monday’s he announced a suspension of street-sweeping tickets.

The mayor has not said what he plans to discuss Friday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

(Tweet 2/2) This is not a lockdown, but I want to be clear: the only time you should leave your home is for essential activities.



More info: https://t.co/nJG4DqY3lx pic.twitter.com/WoY1tznd1K — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 20, 2020