Mayor Garcetti a possible nominee for India ambassador post: Report

Mayor Eric Garcetti delivers his State of the City address from the Griffith Observatory on April 19, 2021.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s name has surfaced again as a possible nominee for a position in the administration of President Biden, five months after he said he had turned down a federal post.

Garcetti is one of several candidates under consideration for the position of U.S. ambassador to India, the political news site Axios reported on Tuesday.

In December, the mayor said he had turned down an unspecified job with the Biden administration and would stay in Los Angeles to lead pandemic relief efforts. However, Garcetti hasn’t publicly ruled out leaving before his second term ends in December 2022.

His spokesman Alex Comisar called the Axios report “speculative.”

