Mayor Garcetti authorizes utility shutoff at Hollywood Hills party house occupied by TikTok influencers

Mayor Eric Garcetti says he’s authorized shutting off utility services at this Hollywood Hills home located pictured on Aug. 19, 2020, that’s been the site of parties despite a ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered the power cut at a swanky Hollywood Hills residence that police say held parties in violation of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus and is the home of several TikTok stars, including Bryce Hall.

The house on Appian Way was the site of at least two large gatherings in recent weeks, police said.

Garcetti, who had threatened to cut off power and water to homes that defy rules about large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, made the announcement Wednesday. His statement didn’t include the address or details about its residents.

“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus. That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors and many others at risk,” Garcetti said.

