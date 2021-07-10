Mayor Garcetti departs L.A. with unfinished business as he takes on new post as Biden’s ambassador to India

Cyclists ride past tents housing the homeless along the Ocean Front Walk in Venice, California on June 30, 2021, where an initiative began this week offering people in homeless encampments a voluntary path to permanent housing. (Frederic J. Brown AFP via Getty Images)

For Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, there is so much unfinished business.

Homeless encampments have taken hold throughout the city, even though hundreds of millions of dollars have gone toward shelter and low-income housing. Transit ridership has been declining for years, despite billions of dollars devoted to new rail construction.

And while city leaders are looking to rework the duties of the Los Angeles Police Department, moving away from armed responses to certain calls, they’re also contending with a surge in homicides and gun violence.

The person who succeeds Garcetti as mayor will have to confront those issues and decide whether to embrace the departing mayor’s current agenda or chart a different course.

