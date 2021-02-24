Mayor Garcetti holds coronavirus briefing after L.A. vaccination sites reopen

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to hold a news briefing on the city’s response to the novel coronavirus at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The briefing comes after COVID-19 vaccination sites reopened across the city Tuesday after temporarily closing due to weather-related shipment delays. Inoculations were set to resume Tuesday at all six city-operated sites, Garcetti announced Sunday.

L.A.’s six vaccination sites include those at Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and the Crenshaw Christian Center.

Angelenos whose appointments were postponed Friday and Saturday were said to be prioritized this week to get the vaccine.

