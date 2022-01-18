Mayor Garcetti names 1st female LAFD fire chief

Mayor Eric Garcetti has picked Deputy Chief Kristin Crowley to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department, his office confirmed Tuesday.

If confirmed by the City Council, Crowley would become the first woman to lead the city’s fire agency.

Garcetti, in a statement, said there is “no one better equipped to lead the LAFD at this moment than Kristin.”

“Throughout her distinguished career, Kristin Crowley has proven her brilliance, determination and bravery on the job again and again,” Garcetti said. “She’s also shown this city her heart, with her tireless commitment to helping students access life-changing educational opportunities.”

