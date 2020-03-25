Mayor Garcetti set to provide update on L.A.’s response to coronavirus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti provided an update on the COVID-19 outbreak in Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (Credit: City of Los Angeles/KTLA)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti will provide an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus crisis on Wednesday evening during his daily briefing.

Garcetti is set to deliver remarks at 5:15 p.m. as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise across L.A. County.

The county’s Department of Public Health announced 138 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 799. Thirteen people have died.

To slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, city and county officials have been urging residents to stay home and only go out for essential activities, like buying groceries and medicine, and getting exercise in your neighborhood. Individuals are actively encouraged to maintain a safe distance of six feet from others.

At Tuesday’s briefing, Garcetti announced that nonessential businesses that don’t comply with the “safer at home” order will have their water and power turned off.

In addition, a neighborhood prosecutor team from the L.A. City Attorney’s Office will work with the Los Angeles Police Department to ensure people are complying with the order and — when necessary —enforce it.

“We’re all safer at home, and that’s not a suggestion — it is the law,” Garcetti said in a news release. “Refusing to follow it isn’t brave or funny — it’s stupid and could wind up killing you or someone else. Angelenos are doing an extraordinary job of staying in their homes, and we won’t tolerate the selfish behavior of a few who unnecessarily put our community at risk.”