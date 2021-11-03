Mayor Garcetti tests positive for ‘breakthrough’ case of COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for the coronavirus while at a climate summit abroad, his office announced Wednesday.

Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, is “feeling good,” according to a statement from his office. He’s currently in isolation in his hotel room in Scotland.

The mayor was in Glasgow for the United Nations Climate Change Conference when he received the positive test. He was slated to participate in an event Wednesday, the L.A. Business Council tweeted.

He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) November 3, 2021

