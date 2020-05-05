Mayor Garcetti gives update on L.A.’s coronavirus response as the state looks toward reopening

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti briefed the city on his administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 5:15 p.m. Monday.

The mayor’s address comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the state is entering a new phase of its plan to restart the economy: Retail stores and other low-risk businesses can reopen to provide curbside pickup by the end of this week, provided safety measures are in place.

But some places may be slower to adopt the new rules. And Los Angeles County — which remains the epicenter of the state’s outbreak — is likely to be among those.

Garcetti said last week that officials plan to keep all rules under the countywide stay-home order in place until at least May 15. But after that, county leaders have signaled some restrictions may be lifted — likely beginning at retail businesses and open spaces such as parks and trails.

The outbreak still does not appear to have peaked in L.A. County, where the number of new cases and fatalities reported each day are often among the highest since tracking began.

As of Monday, more than 26,200 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed countywide, resulting in 1,256 deaths. Both figures are around half the statewide totals of some 54,900 cases and 2,254 deaths reported.

Check back for updates on this developing story.