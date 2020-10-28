Mayor Garcetti to L.A. fans: Oh, yes, we’ll celebrate Dodgers and Lakers titles

Within minutes of the Dodgers winning the World Series on Wednesday, LeBron James took to Twitter, pleading for a championship parade.

“I know we can’t but … I wanna celebrate with our Lakers and Dodgers fans!!!” James wrote. “LA is the city of CHAMPIONS.”

This just in, from the mayor of Los Angeles: The Lakers and Dodgers will indeed celebrate with their fans.

“I definitely intend to have the opportunity for Angelenos to celebrate the Lakers and, on their own day, the Dodgers,” Mayor Eric Garcetti told The Times late Tuesday night.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.