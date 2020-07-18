L.A. mayor stops short of new virus restrictions, unveils Shepard Fairey poster encouraging mask use

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Friday said he expects the city to retreat from the record-high coronavirus case increases seen this week without a renewed stay-home order, but a key to achieving that will be widespread mask use.

A poster encouraging mask use created by Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One was released by the city of Los Angeles on July 17, 2020.

The mayor unveiled a poster created by artist Shepard Fairey’s Studio Number One meant to encourage universal adoption of face coverings. The artwork is available to download for printing at coronavirus.lacity.org/maskart.

The mayor earlier this week threatened to reinstate the city’s stay-home order if the rate of virus transmission and hospitalizations didn’t improve.

The county has since set new records for the daily increase in new cases on both Thursday and Tuesday, with 4,592 and 4,244 new infections, respectively. Meanwhile, the county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained at an all-time high.

On Friday, the county Department of Public Health said it was experiencing data processing delays, and new figures had yet to be released.

So far, L.A. County has confirmed a total of 147,795 cases and 3,990 deaths. It remains the epicenter of the pandemic in California.

Friday also marks the deadline for applications in L.A.’s $103 million rent relief lottery. Those eligible must register online by 11:59 p.m., or call 844-944-1868 by 10 p.m.

About 50,000 households will be chosen at random to benefit from up to $2,000 in rental costs, will be paid directly to landlords.

Renters in multifamily units can apply, regardless of immigration status, if they make 80% or less of the average median income. That works out to $58,450 for one person or $83,500 for a family of four.

Check back for updates on this developing story.