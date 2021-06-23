Mayor Garcetti’s office rocked as comments in private Facebook group go public

Mayor Eric Garcetti addresses reporters at Los Angeles City Hall on June 2, 2021. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)

The private Facebook group was called “Solid Gold,” and included Mayor Eric Garcetti’s chief of staff as well as other Los Angeles city employees and friends.

For several years, they used the group to discuss social and political events, and also disparaged some top L.A. officials and other prominent leaders in California.

Some of the group’s posts were revealed by The Times in the last week, roiling Garcetti’s office at a time when he is expected to be nominated by the Biden administration to become the U.S. ambassador to India. Garcetti was not part of “Solid Gold” and has denounced the comments.

The social media posts raise new questions about the culture inside the mayor’s office, which is also grappling with allegations that the mayor’s former top advisor sexually harassed people.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

