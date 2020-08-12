L.A. Mayor Garcetti’s top homeless adviser to resign

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness has told her colleagues she will be resigning at the end of the month, The Times has learned.

This comes as the number of people living on the streets continues to grow and more money than ever is being spent to house people and keep them from returning to the street. To help respond to the pandemic, the city is awash in federal dollars that are being directed towards homelessness.

Deputy Mayor Christina Miller has been Garcetti’s point person on the subject since she was appointed in December 2018. She was the first person to hold the title of deputy mayor for homeless initiatives.

She had previously worked on homelessness issues for Garcetti as a senior project manager for homeless strategies and before that at Los Angeles International Airport.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.