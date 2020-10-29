Mayor, LAPD chief say L.A. is ready for election, Angelenos should feel safe voting

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore say the city is prepared for next week’s election — come what may — and that Angelenos should feel confident that the polls are safe.

“I don’t want to buy into a narrative that there’s going to be chaos during our election,” Garcetti said Wednesday.

He said there is “no intelligence” suggesting any sort of plot to carry out violence or voter intimidation at L.A. polls, but the city is “very prepared” to protect voters who will be casting ballots.

“We prepare for the worst, but we are hoping and expect generally the best,” he said.

